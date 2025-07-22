Aurora man gets 125 years for role in 2021 murder during attempted robbery

Michael E. James, 41, of Aurora. (Photo Provided By The Office of the Kane County State's Attorney)

An Aurora man has been sentenced by a Kane County judge to 125 years in prison for his role in the 2021 murder of Edward Smith Jr, also of Aurora.

Michael E. James, 41, was convicted by a jury on May 20 of nine counts of first-degree murder, and one count each of armed violence and residential burglary, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

During an attempted robbery at an Aurora apartment on Dec. 18, 2021, James fatally shot Smith, according to the state’s attorney’s office. James was with a co-defendant at the time of the murder, authorities said.

“This defendant and his co-conspirator picked an entirely innocent victim completely unknown to them and ended his life due to their own selfishness,” Belshan said in a release. “Their plan did not work and Edward Smith paid the ultimate price for their actions. Thankfully, both this defendant and his co-defendant have now been held accountable and Edward Smith’s family now has the justice they deserve.”

Judge David Kliment sentenced James to 75 years in prison for the first-degree murder conviction. James must serve the entire sentence.

Kliment also sentenced James to 35 years for the armed violence conviction, which is to be served at least 85% and consecutively to the murder sentence, according to the release. Kliment also sentenced James to another 15 years for residential burglary, which is to be served at least 50% and consecutively to the other sentences.

Assistant state’s attorneys David Belshan, Katy Flannagan and Tyler Cox prosecuted the case against James.

Belshan thanked the Aurora Police Department which assisted in the investigation, along with officers who testified at trial, including detectives Darrell Moore and John Munn.

“The perpetrators of this murder would never have been found and convicted without their hard work and dedication to this case,” Belshan said in the release.

James receives credit for 1,189 days spent in Kane County Jail since his arrest.