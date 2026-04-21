Community Pulse: Grundy Chamber starts first leadership program

Participants in the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce's leadership program during one of the events. (Photo provided by Christina Van Yperen)

Among the Grundy Chamber’s numerous benefits of membership is help with workforce growth and retention. This year we started a new program to aid employers’ staff investment.

In March the Grundy Chamber’s Leadership Accelerator program, presented by Simple Communications, kicked off its first class – the GCLA Class of 2026. Nine local employers took the initiative to invest in members of their team’s leadership growth.

The GCLA program is a premier professional development program designed to cultivate informed, connected, and engaged leaders within our business and civic community. Grundy County attracts talent from across all industries, and programs such as the GCLA is a tool we hope will enhance that talent and keep it here in Grundy.

The class goes through a structured series of interactive sessions where participants gain firsthand insight into the key sectors that shape our region.

We bring together emerging and established professionals who are committed to personal growth, community involvement, and long-term regional success. The participants strengthen their leadership skills, expand their networks, and develop a deeper understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing Grundy County. The goal is to prepare them to take on meaningful leadership roles in their organization and their community – now and in the future.

This year’s class includes Megan Black of the Grundy County Health Department, Jessica Enervold of Heartland Bank, Paige Kelly of JJC/Clean Energy Business grant, Manda Kratz of Simple Communications, Anne Krull of the Grundy County Chamber, Christy Lister of Busey Bank; Stefany Mickelson of Grundy Bank, Kyla Pogliano of Mae Elegant Marketing, Liz Wagner of JJC/Grundy Workforce, and Jon Williams of Simple Communications.

“One of the best parts has been the connections people are making. You have people from different professional backgrounds coming together and learning from each other,” Kelly commented to me during one of our sessions.

Sessions so far have included an orientation concentrating on “How to Lead with Purpose,” led by Caitlin Pusateri, COO of the Greater Rockford Chamber of Commerce and owner of Bright Light Coaching; community bus tours given by village and city officials; and, most recently, a history session at the Grundy County History Museum on how Grundy County and Morris came to be.

Future sessions include topics on healthcare, nonprofits, education, and a panel discussion with our local legislators. Local leaders such as Tom Dohm, CEO of Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, and JJC President Dr. Clyne Namuo will present to the class on the future of their industries and leadership lessons learned.

If you weren’t able to sign up for the first year of GCLA – do not worry, this program will be an annual program that will continue to grow.

We are grateful to our presenting sponsor, Simple Communications and our supporting sponsors, Martin Mechanical and the Grundy County History Museum, for taking a chance on this new program. For more information, contact me at christina@grundychamber.com or 815-942-0113.