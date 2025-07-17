Man sentenced to 20 years after 4,000 grams of cocaine found in vehicle

Andrew M. Guca, 51, of the 1600 block of S. Cora Street, Des Plaines, Illinois. (Photo provided by the Kane County State's Attorney)

A Des Plaines man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after 4,000 grams of cocaine were discovered in his vehicle during a June 2023 traffic stop, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney.

Andrew M. Guca, 51, pleaded guilty on May 8, 2025, to possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony, court records show.

On July 11, 16th Circuit Court Judge John Barsanti sentenced Guca to 20 years in prison, the release states; he was also ordered to pay $32,745 in fines.

On June 6, 2023, Aurora police pulled Guca’s vehicle over after he failed to obey a stop sign. Officers searched the vehicle found a bag containing about 4,000 grams of cocaine, estimated at a street value of $120,000 to $144,000, Assistant State’s Attorney Jake Matekaitis said.

“The defendant tried to deliver a very large amount of cocaine. Fortunately, the Aurora Police Department, specifically Officer Garcia, prevented the defendant from completing his mission,” Matekaitis said in the release. “This sentence should serve as a strong deterrent for anyone who might consider peddling dangerous drugs for their own financial benefit. They will be caught and we will hold them accountable. Thank you to Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Merkel for his work on this case.”

Per Illinois law, Guca must serve at least 75% of the sentence (15 years). He will receive credit for 153 days served in Kane County jail.