Chemicals found in Elgin-area home prompt bomb squad response

The discovery of chemicals at a home in unincorporated Elgin prompted the Kane County Sheriff’s office to call in the bomb squad to assist in the ongoing investigation, according to Sheriff Ron Hain.

A resident of the home in the 9N800 block of South Leland Court, southwest of Elgin, contacted the Sheriff’s Office at about 4:15 p.m. July 16 to report a shipment of chemicals, sent to the home by a family member, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded and discovered additional chemicals on the property, at which point the Kane County Bomb Squad was requested to assess the situation “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the release.

Police didn’t specify what kind of chemicals or found or why they were shipped to the home. The investigation is ongoing, but police said there is no threat to the general public.