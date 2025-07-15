Podcast: Batavia Boardwalk Shops feature 10 new artisan creators

The 2025 Batavia Boardwalk Shops opened on with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 9, 2025. The cluster of tiny shops on the southeast corner of Wilson and River streets in Batavia houses 10 independent businesses as a business incubator project of Batavia MainStreet and the city of Batavia. (Sandy Bressner)

Shaw Local reporter Joey Weslo sat down for a chat with Kristen Desler, assistant director of Batavia MainStreet, to learn more about this year’s featured artisans.

Organized by Batavia MainStreet, the Boardwalk Shops have become a community staple, drawing shoppers into the heart of the town along the Fox River.

The shops, located at 114 E Wilson Street, Batavia, are open throughout the 2025 season from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

You can download the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.