July 15, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Podcast: Batavia Boardwalk Shops feature 10 new artisan creators

By Joey Weslo
The 2025 Batavia Boardwalk Shops opened on with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Friday, May 9, 2025. The cluster of tiny shops on the southeast corner of Wilson and River Streets in Batavia houses 10 independent businesses as a business incubator project of Batavia MainStreet and the City of Batavia.

The 2025 Batavia Boardwalk Shops opened on with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 9, 2025. The cluster of tiny shops on the southeast corner of Wilson and River streets in Batavia houses 10 independent businesses as a business incubator project of Batavia MainStreet and the city of Batavia. (Sandy Bressner)

Listen to "Batavia Boardwalk Shops feature 10 new artisan creators" on Spreaker.

Shaw Local reporter Joey Weslo sat down for a chat with Kristen Desler, assistant director of Batavia MainStreet, to learn more about this year’s featured artisans.

Organized by Batavia MainStreet, the Boardwalk Shops have become a community staple, drawing shoppers into the heart of the town along the Fox River.

The shops, located at 114 E Wilson Street, Batavia, are open throughout the 2025 season from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

You can download the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

BataviaKane CountyLocal NewsPodcastBusiness
-->