Podcast: Batavia Boardwalk Shops feature 10 new artisan creators

Shaw Local reporter Joey Weslo sat down for a chat with Kristen Desler, assistant director of Batavia MainStreet, to learn more about this year’s featured artisans.
Organized by Batavia MainStreet, the Boardwalk Shops have become a community staple, drawing shoppers into the heart of the town along the Fox River.
The shops, located at 114 E Wilson Street, Batavia, are open throughout the 2025 season from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
You can download the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.