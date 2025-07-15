Campton Hills postpones annexation hearing again on 1,000-acre housing development

The yellow and beige areas are proposed for annexation to Campton Hills as a new development, LaFox of Campton Hills, to be built by Geneva developers Shodeen Group. A public hearing has been scheduled for 7 p.m. July 29. (Provided by Village of Campton Hills)

Campton Hills officials canceled a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday night on a 962-acre annexation to allow more time to work with Geneva District 304.

The hearing is reset for 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 29 at Village Hall, 40W270 LaFox Road, Campton Hills.

Called LaFox of Campton Hills, Shodeen Group of of Geneva proposes to build 900 homes, 700 of them single-family, and allow for 440 acres of open space on the nearly 1,000-acre property that is being eyed for annexation into Campton Hills.

District 304’s interests were not included in the draft annexation agreement, though the development is within its boundaries.

This is the second time officials rescheduled the public hearing to allow more time to discuss terms with Geneva District 304.

The first hearing on June 26 was rescheduled to July 15, and now to July 29, records show.