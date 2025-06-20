‘Not very appealing’: Campton Hills to get almost $10M in fees from developer, but Geneva D304 left out

The yellow and beige areas are proposed for annexation to Campton Hills as a new development, LaFox of Campton Hills, to be built by Geneva developers Shodeen Group. A public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 26. (Provided by Village of Campton Hills)

Campton Hills stands to receive $9.45 million in permit fees from a proposed annexation of 962 acres with 900 homes, according to a draft annexation agreement.

The charge to Geneva-based developer Shodeen Group is $10,500 per dwelling unit to a maximum of 900, of which 700 are to be single-family homes, according to the agreement.

“The purpose is to pay for all the inspections that we would do on a house, checking work – building permit-wise – and public safety,” Village Administrator Mark Rooney said.

The fees would cover plan review, stormwater management, all civil engineering reviews and the construction inspection, Rooney said.

A public hearing on the annexation is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Campton Hills Village Hall, 40W270 LaFox Road, Campton Hills.

Called LaFox of Campton Hills, it’s a smaller, less dense proposal than the now-defunct plans for 2,000 homes that was known as Settlements of LaFox.

Shodeen also built the Mill Creek subdivision near Geneva and Elburn Station in Elburn.

The proposed agreement also calls for a three-acre parcel to be donated as a public safety building in or near the property. Its intent would be to house a fire station for the Elburn & Countryside Fire Protection District, with space for a Campton Hills Police Department and other potential public safety agencies, such as the Metra Police.

The land would be donated in place of a cash donation or impact fee, the agreement states.

But there’s a rub.

The draft states Shodeen “shall not be required to donate any land or money to the village or any other governmental body or third party, other than considered under this agreement.”

Seeing as how the acreage is wholly within Geneva School District 304 – officials said they were working on a plan to rectify that.

“The deal as proposed is not very appealing to the school district,” Board President Larry Cabeen said. “We are going to have the expense of educating these kids. It’s like they forgot the whole thing is in the Geneva school district. ... I don’t blame them, in some sense, for trying. But we are taking steps to get a more equitable agreement.”

Shodeen Group President David Patzelt said the developer is committed to working with the district for a viable solution.

District 304 Superintendent Andrew Barrett said in a text that the district is eager to work with Campton Hills and Shodeen “to come to an agreement that is in the best interest of all stakeholders and that helps us ensure that the students generated by this new development have access to the high-quality education that Geneva 304 is known for.”

As Campton Hills has no property tax levy, the new subdivision would have a special service area to collect taxes for the ongoing maintenance and repair of all public improvements, such as streets, gutters, street lights and sidewalks, according to the agreement.

The project would be a planned-unit development requiring one or more homeowners associations to maintain the appearance and community standards.

The village is to create a second special service area, which will operate solely as a “back-up” if the homeowners association does not maintain open spaces as governed by the PUD, the agreement states.

The annexation agreement also calls for the transfer of property to take place no later than Nov. 21, 2025, with written notification to the village.

The annexation agreement could be extended, if the parties request an amendment, it states.

Upon approval of the annexation agreement, the applicant – Shodeen and the property owner – are to pay the village $35,000 for preliminary work, starting with an initial escrow amount of $15,000, the agreement states.

The developer created Shodeen Construction LLC as the legal entity to handle the contract purchase from property owner North First I LLC, according to the agreement.