Suburban NAACP chapter to host 67th annual gala, ‘The Fierce Urgency of Now’

FILE - Michael Childress, DuPage County NAACP president, speaks during an Elmhurst Family Walk for Racial Justice. The DuPage Branch also serves Kane, Kendall, Will and suburban Cook. Its 67th annual scholarship gala will be held Aug. 3. (Mike Mantucca)

The DuPage County Branch of the NAACP announces its 67th annual scholarship gala Aug. 3.

The DuPage County Branch serves DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Will and northwest suburban Cook counties.

The theme is “The Fierce Urgency of Now,” which, according to a news release, expresses the need to carry out the mission, vision and objectives of the NAACP for all citizens of our country.

“Now, more than ever, we must stand against all efforts to dismantle our government and the hard-fought for freedoms we have accomplished,” the release states.

The gala is from 5 to 9 p.m. at Bobak’s Signature Events, 6440 Double Eagle Drive in Woodridge. Tickets are $125 for adults, $95 for college students and youth younger than age 18, available online at ticketfalcon.com. The last day to buy tickets is July 22.

The gala event will include dinner, the presentation of scholarships, music and illusionist Walter King Jr., know as The Spellbinder.

A portion of all contributions goes to fund scholarships and other branch initiatives, an annual STEAM Summer Camp for third through 12th grade, education forums, health fairs, policy advocacy and political and criminal justice candidate forums. STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, an interdisciplinary and integrated teaching approach.