Motorcyclist in fatal Sugar Grove crash identified

The man who died after a motorcycle crash in Sugar Grove July 6 has been identified as Anthony Thomas, 26, of Hinckley, the Kane County Coroner’s Office announced in a news release.

Thomas crashed his 2007 Honda sport motorcycle on the U.S. Route 30 eastbound ramp onto southbound Illinois Route 47, according to a news release.

Kane County Coroner Monica Silva said preliminary autopsy results show that Thomas died of multiple injuries. Thomas died at Northwestern Memorial Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

The official cause and manner of death are still pending further investigation and toxicology results, Silva said.

Sugar Grove Police Chief Patrick Rollins said according to a preliminary investigation, it appeared that Thomas had hit the side of another vehicle in unincorporated Big Rock Township, then continued on eastbound.

“Witnesses reported him going in and out of traffic, maneuvering on a two-lane road,” Rollins said. “When he got into Sugar Grove, I believe he exited the ramp of U.S. 30 to go south on Route 47, but he did not navigate the ramp – it’s curved.”

As to whether speed was involved, Rollins said he was waiting for the accident reconstruction to complete its investigation to show whether that was a factor. Though Thomas was wearing a helmet, he was not licensed for a motorcycle, Rollins said.

“A number of people stopped to check on him and called 911,” Rollins said. “Fire and police responded and performed lifesaving medical procedures on him and transported him to Delnor.”