Geneva Republican Dan Ugaste eyes run for governor

State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, is considering a run for governor in the Nov. 3, 2026 general election. (Shelly Stark)

Four-term state Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, said he is exploring a possible run for Illinois governor, even as Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday morning he would seek a third term.

The general election is Nov. 3, 2026.

“JB Pritzker has made a mess of this state,” Ugaste said.

“We have some of the highest taxes in the nation and they keep increasing them every year,” Ugaste said. “He has done nothing to improve education. ... We are underperforming across the board. We are failing our children. Crime is still a big problem in this state and it comes from the leadership at the top.”

For the moment, Ugaste said he is trying to decide whether there is a pathway for him to run for governor.

“I need enough political support throughout the state and enough financial support to get elected,” Ugaste said. “Him running isn’t going to deter me.”

Ugaste was first elected in 2019.

Ugaste might have some competition in the March 17, 2026, GOP primary, as DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick, Posen Park District Commissioner Phil Perez and businessman Joe Severino all announced they would run.

“I’m running for reelection to protect our progress and continue solving the problems we face,” Pritzker said in an announcement video. “I love this state, and it’s the honor of my life to serve as your governor – to help lead through the most challenging of times and celebrate the most joyful ones together. I’m ready for the fight ahead.”