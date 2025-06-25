Campton Hills delays 962-acre annexation hearing to July 15

CAMPTON HILLS – Campton Hills officials canceled a public hearing scheduled for Thursday on a 962-acre annexation to allow more time to work with Geneva District 304, Village Administrator Mark Rooney said.

The hearing is reset for 7 p.m. July 15 at Village Hall, 40W270 LaFox Road, Campton Hills.

Called LaFox of Campton Hills, Shodeen Group of Geneva has petitioned to build 900 homes, 700 of them single-family, and allow for 440 acres of open space.

District 304’s interests were not included in the draft annexation agreement, though the development is within its boundaries.