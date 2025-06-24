Geneva-based conservative group marks 5 years

Three Headed Eagle Alliance Chair Gretchen Butler serves cake to celebrate the Geneva conservative group's fifth year at the June 10, 2025 meeting at the Eagle Brook Country Club in Geneva. (Provided by Susan Dixon)

Every month for the past five years, the Three Headed Eagle Alliance, based in Geneva, has hosted speakers and sometimes local candidates.

Calling it Pints and Politics, the conservative group’s speaker events are open to the public.

“Our tagline is, ‘Educating voters, challenging leaders,’” said co-founder and vice chair Susan Dixon of Geneva.

The group hosted the Rev. Stephen Lee, the Lutheran pastor in Orland Park who was indicted with President Donald Trump and 17 others in Georgia in 2023 related to 2020 alleged election results tampering. Members recently hosted John Kraft and Kirk Allen, the Edgar County Watchdogs who fight local government corruption.

Their guest speakers are a bit like a cavalcade of conservatism, such as Brian Costin, deputy director of Americans for Prosperity-Illinois about government accountability; Latasha Fields, founder of Christian Home Educators Support System; conservative activist Scott Preseler about voter registration; and Mary Holland of Children’s Health Defense – an anti-vaccine group founded by Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. McHenry County. The group has also hosted McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman to discuss the SAFE-T Act.

Dixon and Debbie Kanarowski, also of Geneva, are co-founders.

“I have been chair for four years, and I thought it was time to hand over the reins to Deb and I’m vice chair,” Dixon said.

“From the beginning we have been strong in election integrity,” Dixon stated in a text. “We have developed one of the strongest poll watching programs in the state of Illinois to keep eyes on every ballot to ensure a fair, accurate and transparent election process for all American citizens. ... Our core mission is to educate voters and challenge leaders to abide by their oaths to the Constitution.”

Their logo of three heads of an eagle represents the three branches of government – executive, judicial and legislative – keeping each other in check, Dixon said.

“The checks and balances are supposed to do that,” Dixon said. “They’re looking at each other and keeping them kosher. We also work to let our leaders know when they are not in check.”

In addition to guest speakers, the group also hosts candidates, but they do not endorse, she said.

The group first started meeting at Pal Joey’s in Batavia in 2020, then moved to the Copper Fox in Geneva before moving on to the Eagle Brook Country Club in Geneva because they needed more space as attendance kept going up, Dixon said.

“We have 250 active members and over 500 registered,” Dixon said. “People come from all over the county and neighboring counties. ... We are passionate about helping restore truth, transparency and integrity in our election process.”

If you’re not a member, you can still attend a Three Headed Eagle speaker event for a $15 door fee.

“We have to do it that way because there’s no other way [without] constantly fundraising,” Dixon said. “It takes too much time away from what we want to do – which is educate our voters."

The front of the ballroom at a recent event held a bunch of Trump merchandise. Dixon said probably most members support President Trump, but she said the group is not going to sell his merchandise anymore. Instead, the group is supported by donors and members, Dixon.

Regarding the anti-Trump rallies, Dixon said she didn’t want to get into that.

“I don’t think it’s that many people, when you consider the nation of voters,” Dixon said. “It’s their free speech.”

The Three Headed Eagle is a 501 (c)(4) nonprofit, a status given to groups whose purpose is to promote the social welfare, support the common good and general welfare. As such, the group is allowed limited participation in political activities, according to the IRS code.

More information is available online at threeheadedeaglealliance.org.