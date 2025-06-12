Batavia creators wanted for Winterfest Art Market

Applications now open for Batavia’s favorite holiday art and artisan market! Winterfest Art Market, a festive shopping experience presented in partnership with Water Street Studios and Batavia MainStreet, will take place Friday through Sunday, November 14–16, 2025. Shoppers can expect an inspiring showcase of fine art and handmade goods, along with live entertainment, food, and drinks all weekend long. (April Duda Photography/April Duda Photography)

Batavia’s annual Winterfest Art Market will return downtown in November and organizers are looking for new talent to display in what will be the biggest market to date.

This year’s market will feature new vendors, expanded space and hours, and a more immersive holiday experience from Friday to Sunday, Nov. 14-16.

Creators of all kinds will be selling art, jewelry, clothing and other handmade goods. Food, drinks and live entertainment will be available throughout the weekend.

Vendor applications are open through July 15. Artists can apply online at downtownbatavia.com/farmers-markets/#winterfest.

Selected vendors will be notified by Aug. 1.

Hosted by Water Street Studios and Batavia Main Street, the event will occupy the entire northwest corner of the building at 150 First St., including The Dock, Hearth & Hammer and Kiss the Sky.

The market will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Artists can apply to participate the entire weekend, or join the “Warm Weather Waitlist” to set up outside the event on Saturday, weather permitting.

For more information visit the Batavia Main Street website or contact artisancollective@downtownbatavia.com.