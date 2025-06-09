Batavia cleaning up after Sunday storm knocks down trees, powerlines

Crews clear trees after storms in Batavia on Sunday, June 8, 2025 left trees and power lines down throughout the city. (Sandy Bressner)

A powerful microburst storm Sunday in Batavia left hundreds without power and a good deal of damage in its wake.

The storm hit just before 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, June 8, bringing two-and-a-half-inch hail and winds of over 80 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday morning, June 9, Batavia public works director Andrea Podraza said her crews have been out working to get power restored and roads cleared since the storm subsided Sunday.

Podraza said that damage was still being assessed, but the brunt of the destruction was in the southwest quadrant of the city (south of Main Street and west of the Fox River).

ComEd reported 1,800 residents were without power after the storm Sunday. According to the energy provider’s interactive power outage map, about 35 customers were still without power as of 11 a.m. Monday, and all power is expected to be restored by 2 p.m.

National Weather Service meteorologist Rafal Ogorek said Monday that the storm was a microburst – a sudden burst of violent winds created by a collapsing thunderstorm.

NWS issued a severe thunder storm warning for DeKalb and Kane Counties at 2:32 p.m. Sunday. Within 20 minutes, the storm tore trough Batavia. Ogorek said it was by far the most violent storm of the day.

Ogorek said Kane County saw hail ranging from the size of a quarter to a tennis ball, the largest of which fell on Batavia.

The NWS also recorded gusts of 83 miles per hour in Batavia, which Ogorek said are very rare in the midwest, and only happen a couple times per year, on average.

Ogorek said NWS received reports of downed trees and snapped power lines across the city, which was consistent with the wind speeds recorded.

“When you get winds in excess of 80 miles per hour, typically it results in widespread damage,” Ogorek said.

Residents aren’t in the clear, with Monday’s forecast across the region predicting scattered storms and gusty winds.