What’s happening in Batavia: Roadwork, Flag Day and home upgrade grants

The city of Batavia announced that sections of McKee Street and Van Nortwick Avenue will be closed to through traffic as part of a major infrastructure improvement project tied to the Pulte Ashton Ridge Development.

The work will include full road reconstruction, curb installation and water main replacement on:

McKee Street from Stonefield Way to Van Nortwick Avenue

Van Nortwick Avenue from Wilson Street to Illinois Avenue

The closures are intended to expedite project completion before the new school year begins in August. Detour routes will be clearly posted.

For questions, call the city of Batavia Engineering Division at 630-454-2750.

Sweet Talk with the City Council at the Batavia Farmers Market

Stop by the Batavia Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 14, for Sweet Talk with the City Council.

It’s a chance to chat casually with Batavia’s alderpersons and enjoy a free doughnut while you’re there.

Look for the City of Batavia tent and bring your questions, ideas or just say hello. It’s a fun and friendly way to connect with your local leaders while supporting the market.

Batavia hosts annual Flag Day Celebration on June 14

Celebrate America’s heritage and Batavia’s patriotic spirit at the annual Flag Day Celebration on Saturday, June 14. This year marks 250 years since Paul Revere’s Ride, the battles of Lexington and Concord and the founding of the U.S. Army.

The day begins with a 1 p.m. presentation at City Hall by Illinois author Tom Emery, who will share stories of Bernard Cigrand, the Father of Flag Day.

At 2 p.m., head to the Flag Day Monument for music by the Batavia Community Band, inspirational speakers, time capsule ceremonies and guided tours – joined by historical groups, veterans and local first responders.

Wrap up the day from 4 to 6 p.m. at VFW Post 1197 with food trucks, games, music and “Hanging with Heroes” at Red, White, and Brews.

It’s a day of history, unity and fun for the whole community. Learn more at flagdaymonument.com.

Applications for energy audit and home upgrade grants open June 15

Batavia residents soon can apply for a subsidized home energy audit through the city’s GREEN Program, which is funded by the single-use bag fee. The program aims to reduce energy waste and lower utility bills while making homes more efficient and comfortable.

Twenty-five households will be selected for audits conducted by Sustained Ability Construction. Each audit includes a detailed report with upgrade recommendations, estimated savings and next steps.

Eligible residents (no overdue bills or code violations) also can apply for upgrade grants after the audit:

• 15 standard grants of $1,000

• 10 low-income grants of $3,000

Grant applications must be submitted within 45 days of receiving the audit. There will be no exceptions.

Even if you don’t receive a grant, the audit provides a personalized roadmap for energy savings.

Applications open June 15. Visit bataviail.gov/energyaudit for details and to apply. For questions, email Batavia@bataviail.gov or call 630-454-2000.

Call for artists: Batavia’s ‘City of Good Energy’ mural project

The Batavia Public Art Initiative is seeking artists to design a vibrant new mural titled “The City of Good Energy” at 18 E. Wilson St. in downtown Batavia. Artists are invited to submit portfolios that reflect community spirit and dynamic public art.

Five finalists each will receive a $250 stipend to develop concept designs. One final design will be selected for a $1,000 award. Submissions close June 20.

The mural will be painted in a community “paint-by-number” format.

For more information, go to waterstreetstudios.org/public-art or email publicart@waterstreetstudios.org.