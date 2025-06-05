Search continues for new St. Charles Police chief

A new St. Charles Chief of Police is expected to be chosen soon, according to Mayor Clint Hull. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@sha)

St. Charles city officials are in the midst of a search for a new police chief to fill the vacancy left by Jim Keegan’s resignation.

Keegan resigned on March 19 after more than four months of personal leave, beginning in November 2024.

Deputy Chief Eric Majewski has been serving as interim Police Chief in Keegan’s absence.

The city engaged a recruitment firm to conduct a national search to fill the position and received 47 applications.

The hiring process is being conducted by Mayor Clint Hull, City Council members and staff.

The city held the most recent round of the interview process in closed session during a special City Council meeting on Wednesday, May 28.

Hull said on March 29 that the recent round of interviews went “very well” and the city “will be making a final decision soon.”

Communications manager Lisa Garhan said as of June 4, “No decision has been made yet.”