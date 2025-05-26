Geneva business brings the party to new space near Randall Road

Alissa Tadic, owner of Geneva balloon styling and party goods store Twee Parties, cuts the ribbon outside their new location at 500 Lark St. on May 22, 2025. (Photo provided by the Geneva )

Geneva balloon styling and party goods store Twee Parties has been helping residents celebrate for five years, and celebrated itself this week for moving into a new location.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting celebration for Twee Partees’ anniversary and new storefront on Thursday, May 22.

The new location is near the southwest corner of Randall and Keslinger Roads (Route 38) at 500 Lark St.

Twee Partees owner Alissa Tadic cut the “ribbon” at the event, which was was fashioned out of balloons and held by her mother Chis Land and employee Anna Costello.

Geneva Chamber staff, family, and friends joined in the celebration.

Twee Partees is currently open by appointment only. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit their website at tweepartees.com and submit the request form in the Contact Us section.