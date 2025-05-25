St. Charles library will host art-focused events in June

The St. Charles Public Library is hosting an exhibit by local artist Rosalie White in May and June 2025. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles Public Library)

Visitors of the St. Charles Public Library will see new local art on display through June.

Photography class

The library will host “Take Better Photos“ with local photographer Brock Seney at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 4.

Seney will share lighting tips and important techniques for capturing the best pictures. Attendees are welcome to bring their cameras or phones to use during the class.

To register visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.

Local artist on display

Local artist Rosalie White’s work will be exhibited at the library now through the month of June.

White is a resident artist and School of Art director at Water Street Studios.

Inspired by the balance between vibrance and tranquility, her work includes both abstract and traditional styles using vivid colors in a calming style.

After a career in education as a teacher and school administrator, White retired in 2021 to commit to her art. She recently received the 2024 West Chicago Art Banner Exhibit People’s Choice Award.

The exhibit is put on by the library’s Community Artist Gallery program and can be seen anytime the Library is open.

For more information, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076, ext. 240.

New mural dedication

St. Charles community members are invited to a mural dedication at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 2, at the library.

The dedication will be hosted by Friends of St. Charles Public Library, unveiling the work of local artists Danielle Casali and Sam DeCarlo.

The ceremony will be held in the Terrace Garden, followed by refreshments in the Huntley Community Room.

The mural follows the theme of the terrace garden, featuring native plants and pollinators commonly seen in the Midwest. A mosaic moth and butterflies also adorn the painted walls.

Recognition name plates will be available for purchased via donation and will become part of the mural, which is intended to serve as a place of recognition, remembrance, and reflection for the community.

For more information call 630-584-0076 ext. 231

The library is located at 1 S. Sixth Ave.