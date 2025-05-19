Batavia 101’s music education program receives highest quality recognition

Lisa Hatfield, a fifth-grade grade band and orchestra director and music teacher in Batavia Public School District 101, was previously named one of Yamaha Music’s “40 under 40” music educators. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

For the eleventh time in the past 12 years, Batavia 101’s music education program received the highest designation for the learning and performance opportunities it provides to students.

The district received the Best Communities for Music Education ranking from the National Association of Music Merchants. Only 29 districts across the state received the designation, according to a release by the district.

The designation is earned by demonstrating outstanding achievement in providing music access and education to all students. Batavia’s program was measured by benchmarks such as music class participation, support for the music programs, quality of the facilities and instruction time.

“In Batavia, music isn’t just an elective, it’s the heartbeat of our schools and community,” Lisa Hatfield, fifth grade band and orchestra teacher, said in the release. “Music education gives students a voice, a place to belong, and a powerful outlet for creativity and self-expression. Behind it all is a wonderful team of dedicated music educators who bring passion, expertise, and heart to their classrooms every single day.”

The district says that its support for music goes beyond just learning instruments. It cites research showing as little as two years of music education substantially improves how the brain processes speech and reading scores. A musical education also improves listening skills and increases the likelihood that a student will graduate from high school and attend college.

“This recognition continuously highlights the passion our students, staff, and community share for the profound power and impact of music,” district superintendent Tom Kim, said in the release. “The unwavering commitment to excellence we see is truly inspiring and continues to enrich our students’ lives. My appreciation goes out to our dedicated music educators and everyone involved in making this happen.”

