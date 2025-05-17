No damage reported in Kane County following Friday evening dust storm

A sudden dust storm Friday evening resulted in no reported damage in Kane County. (Graphic provided by National Weather Service)

A wall of dust limited visibility Friday evening to next to nothing across northern Illinois, but resulted in no reported incidents or damage in Kane County, officials said.

In a text, Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain reported that there was nothing to report and there were no accidents or incidents related to the weather Friday night that deputies had to respond to.

“Maple Park was the only agency that called out an issue ... on the radio,” Hain stated in the text. “The officer said (Illinois Route) 38 and County Line (Road) was covered in dirt.”

St. Charles police also reported that they were not called out to respond to any issues.

The National Weather Service warned Friday evening that a wall of dust was moving from near St. Charles to the north of Chicago at 45 mph, causing less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging winds in excess of 60 mph.

The weather service cancelled a blowing dust advisory for McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, La Salle, Kendall. Grundy, and Kankakee counties at 8:51 p.m.