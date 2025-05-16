GOP candidates for state offices will host discussion in St. Charles Saturday morning

Republican candidates for Illinois Governor, Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General will host a discussion in St. Charles on Saturday, May 17.

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick, who is running for the Republican nomination for Governor of Illinois, and his running mate, Robert J. Renteria, will discuss current challenges and possible solutions for Illinois from 10 a.m. to noon at the Realtors Association of the Fox Valley, at 406 Surrey Woods Dr.

On Wednesday, May 14, Mendrick announced Renteria, an author, activist and motivational speaker, would be his running mate for Lieutenant Governor.

Minister and former presidential candidate Andy Williams Jr., seeking the Republican nomination for Attorney General, will also be at the event.

Coffee, orange juice and water will be provided.

Gov. J. B. Pritzker has not formally announced his bid for reelection in 2026.

Mendrick will have to make it through the April 7, 2026, primary elections in order to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

So far, Phil Perez and Joseph Servino have also announced they will seek the Republican nomination for Governor.