Fairgrieve named St. Charles School Board president, new members sworn in at first meeting

Newly elected St. Charles District 303 School Board members were sworn in by Mayor Clint Hull and held their first meeting on Monday, May 12, 2025. (From left: School Board members Jenna Hancock, Heidi Fairgrieve, Matthew Kuschert, Becky McCabe, Kate Bell and Kimberly Rich) (Photo provided by St. Charles School District 303)

Newly elected St. Charles School District 303 School Board members were sworn in and held their first meeting on Monday.

Two new board members, Kimberly Rich and Jenna Hancock, and incumbents Heidi Fairgrieve and Kate Bell were sworn in by St. Charles Mayor Clint Hull at the May 12 meeting.

Each newly elected member will serve a four-year term.

Former board president Thomas Lentz was the only incumbent candidate in the April election not reelected. Ed McNally also departed the board Monday. He did not run for reelection.

After its members were sworn in, the new board held its first meeting. The first order of business was to choose the officers for this term.

Fairgrieve was nominated president, Joseph Lackner was nominated vice president, and Becky McCabe was nominated secretary. Each nominee was appointed in unanimous roll-call votes.

After the swearings and appointments, there was a single item left on the agenda for action: Approving the board meeting calendar for the 2025-26 school year.

Board members approved the board meeting calendar in an unanimous vote and immediately adjourned the meeting.