Two women rescued from Fox River in Geneva after falling from kayaks

Two women who were kayaking in the Fox River had to be rescued by members of Geneva police and fire departments on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Two women who were kayaking in the Fox River Sunday May 11, had to be rescued by members of Geneva police and fire departments.

While details of when and where they began their adventure, the women fell out of their kayaks into the river near the 800 block of N. Bennett St. (Route 25), according to a news release from the city.

The fire department was dispatched at 10:43 p.m. for a river rescue, with reports of bystanders hearing screams coming from the river, according to the release.

Two Geneva police officers entered the river and helped one of the women to shore and the fire department deployed a rescue boat to rescue the second, according to the release.

One woman was transported to an area hospital, and the other refused medical treatment. No further information is available on the women’s conditions, according to the release.

Geneva first responders were assisted by firefighters, paramedics and divers from the St. Charles and Batavia Fire Departments during the rescue, according to the release.