Future St. Charles Whole Foods, pickleball facility get liquor licenses

Whole Foods is still under renovation in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

Two highly anticipated St. Charles developments checked another approval off their lists, as each was granted a liquor license.

At former Mayor Lora Vitek’s final City Council meeting on May 5, the council approved a laundry list of routine matters in the omnibus vote without discussion. Among the approved items were two separate liquor licenses for While Foods Market and Montauk Pickleball Club.

While Foods Market is still in the process of redeveloping the former Blue Goose Market building at 300 S. Second St. and is expected to open by July.

The company’s website says the store is poised to open in “early summer” and has 46 open positions listed for the St. Charles location as of May 11.

The grocer was approved for an A-2 liquor license, which allows for the sale of packaged alcohol that must be consumed off-site.

Montauk Pickleball Club, LLC, is part of the Fox Haven Square development currently being built at 100 N. Kirk Road, near the Jewel-Osco on the city’s east side.

Rendering of Fox Haven Square, a restaurant, retail and entertainment development underway on the east side of St. Charles. (Photo Provided by the City of St. Charles)

The business received approval for a B-3 liquor license and a late-night permit, which will allow for the sale and consumption of liquor until 2 a.m.

Fox Haven Square is being developed by Bartlett-based Greco Investment Management, LLC. The project will include four buildings around a central plaza that would house a mix of restaurants, stores and an indoor pickleball complex on a the 7.5-acre parcel at the corner of Kirk Road and Route 64.

The development broke ground in February and the first businesses are expected to be open by September.

Montauk Pickleball Club will offer Bocce, duckpin bowling and other recreational activities, as well as a restaurant and bar for sports broadcasting expected to open by March of 2026.

In addition to Montauk Pickleball Club, other identified tenants include Fire and Wine, a concept from BG Hospitality Group (Gia Mia, Livia Italian Eatery and moto|imoto), Taco Mucho, Hampton Social, Rosebud Steakhouse, and a sports bar and brewery.