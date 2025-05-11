Get ready for an a-May-zing month with the Geneva Chamber

May is a month full of reasons to celebrate — from grads and great teachers and coaches to the moms who mean everything. Say thank you to some of the most important people in your life – in one easy stop. Whether you’re honoring graduates, thanking teachers and coaches, or showing appreciation for Mom on Mother’s Day, a Geneva gift certificate is a thoughtful, versatile gift that supports small businesses in Geneva.

Accepted at over 150 shops, restaurants, businesses and services - they are convenient, support local businesses, and never expire. From spa services to home decor or a sweet treat downtown, a Geneva gift certificate ensures that you know your gift will be right every time.

Choose denominations of $10 and $20. Purchase online at genevachamber.com or at the Chamber office, 8 S. Third St. (A 2% service fee is added for any gift certificate purchases using a credit card. Thank you for helping us offset these increasing fees- it helps us give more back to our Geneva Community.)

Geneva in the sun

There is no shortage of fun to be had under the summer sun in Geneva! At the Chamber, we are busy lining up a full calendar of exciting events, local experiences, and family-friendly activities. The season comes to life at the unofficial kick off to summer- Swedish Days!

This year our beloved tradition is 75 and we have all your favorites back as well as a few fun new activities as well! Grab a partner and dance on Third Street to nightly live music. Ride your favorite ride at the carnival in the Courthouse parking lot. Support one of our local breweries in our Craft Beer Tent- with live music every afternoon. Enjoy a once-a-year treat from one of our non-for-profit food booths on the street corners. Enjoy shopping at our amazing shops open for Swedish Nights (until 8 p.m.) on Wednesday and Thursday.

Registration is still ongoing for Swedish Days 5K Lopp, and the Swedish Days Parade.

Businesses and organizations who want to present their message in a fun, creative way to over 40,000 spectators; come march, walk, or ride! Check out the form on the Swedish Days page on our website. The deadline to sign up is May 14 and can be found at genevachamber.com.

Run, walk or Lopp over to the Swedish Days 5K Lopp. This year’s new and improved 5K Lopp is 7:30am on Sunday, June 22 at at Peck Farm Park. Registration and the details are at genevachamber.com. Don your Swedish best and come run with us!

In July, the Geneva Arts Fair transforms downtown into a creative haven, highlighting work from acclaimed artists across the country. Mark July 26-27 on your calendars- this is a not to miss event! Grab your clubs and join us on the links on July 14th to Golf-a-round the world! We’ll play at Eagle Brook Golf Club and have a lot of fun, as well! Every Thursday nights July 10-August 28, join us for Classic Cars under the stars in the Courthouse Parking lot, when car collectors gather to showcase their rides with life entertainment, to boot! Mark your calendars now for all that summer will bring to Geneva!

Thank You for making the Geneva City-Wide Garage Sale a success!

A big thank you to all the residents, shoppers, and sponsors who participated in the Geneva City-Wide Garage Sale! Your involvement helped make this annual event a vibrant and successful community tradition. Whether you hosted a sale, found a treasure, or simply supported a neighbor, your participation contributed to the spirit of togetherness that makes Geneva such a special place. A big thank you to our sponsor, McNally’s Heating & Cooling. One lucky participant won a free AC tune up!

Time to heat things up, Geneva! Grab your sunscreen and get ready for a summer filled with festivals, fun, and unforgettable memories!