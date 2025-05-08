Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: St. Charles East’s Hayden Sujack, junior, softball

Name: Hayden Sujack

School: St. Charles East, junior

Sport: Softball

What she did: Across eight games, Sujack went 14 for 26, had eight home runs and drove in 18 runs. The junior also broke the school record for career home runs with 39.

Sujack was voted the Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

Here is her Q&A with sports reporter Joel Boenitz.

The ball was flying off your bat last week. What were you feeling seeing that success across a flurry of games?

Sujack: I talked to my hitting coach, Marc Mantucca, before the stretch and he told me, “You have to hit eight home runs or you’re banned from RYP Hitting.” It was a joke, but I also used that as a way to feel better at the plate. It’s easier to hold myself accountable when someone is behind me, and I think he does a fantastic job of doing that, regardless if it’s joking or not. And it also helped keep the game super light and fun, and that’s where a lot of my mindset has gone to.

You had multi-homer games against Batavia, Geneva and Huntley in that stretch. What were you feeling in those games?

Sujack: I got pretty lucky. I played against some pretty incredible pitchers that week and I tip my hat to all of them because they did great jobs. But I’ve been trying to work my counts and not as much guessing but reacting to every pitch I’m thrown. I always try to have a pre-pitch plan and tried to get ahead of the count as much as I can.

You also hit your 39th career home run against Huntley, a new school record. What was the feeling of achieving that?

Sujack: I’m really proud to be a Saint and so having my name in the record books and just showing my gratitude toward the program and my coaches, I’m so happy it can be in writing. Riley Stout was a fantastic player and I’ve been shooting for this the whole time. But I’m just really proud to be a part of this program.

You committed to play at South Carolina in college over the winter. What led you to that decision?

Sujack: The coaches, as well as my best friend Hannah Wulf going there. But I also think the SEC is an amazing conference and it’s always been my dream to play there. And I’m already obsessed with catching coach Jody Davidson. He’s already one of my favorite people and I feel like we’re going to get along really well because he reminds me a lot of my current and past catching coaches. I’m just excited to play there and be around all those people out in the warm weather.

Do you have any go-to pregame meals?

Sujack: It differs. My teammate Addi Wolf always brings snacks, so shout out to her family. But I usually have a Rice Krispie treat before and always chicken for lunch. And then postgame we like to get Kiwi Quenchers from Tropical Smoothie.