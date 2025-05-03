Charlie Murphy, owner of Midwest Compost, honored with 2025 Charlemagne Award

Charlie Murphy greets his wife, April, after being announced the winner of the 2025 Charlemagne Award during the Charlemagne Awards Soirée on Friday, May 2, 2025 at the Royal Fox Country Club in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

Longtime resident, St. Charles Chamber of Commerce member, consultant and owner of Midwest Compost Charles Murphy has become a pillar of the St. Charles community over the past 30 years through his business and volunteer work.

And now he can add the Charlemagne Award to his list of accomplishments.

The St. Charles Chamber of Commerce presented Murphy with the city’s highest honor at the 57th annual Charlemagne Awards Dinner on Friday, May 2, at the Royal Fox Country Club.

“With humility in mind, I accept this recognition, letting it guide my continued efforts to give back to the community that has given me and my family so much,” Murphy said. “Thank you. I am truly honored.”

Murphy was joined at the awards ceremony by his wife April, their two children Caitlin Slomski and Patrick Murphy, and two of their six grandkids.

Before Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Becky Greenlee presented Murphy with the award, his children said a few words about their father.

“He goes the extra mile, asks for nothing in return and somehow always seems to be there when you need him the most,” Slomski said “Dad, your legacy is written in the lives you’ve touched; in your community, your family and even in the next generation.”

“Whether it’s giving his time, sharing his knowledge, or rolling up his sleeves for the community, he doesn’t ask for recognition, he just shows up every single time,” Patrick Murphy said. “He’s a husband, a father and a mentor, but most of all a man who spent his life giving back. Not because he had to, but because it’s simply who he is. I truly can’t imagine anyone who’s more deserving.”

Murphy founded Fox Valley Consulting Company and Midwest Compost. In addition to running his businesses, Murphy has served as a Chamber board member for the past five years and is on the board of the Illinois Food Scrap and Composting Coalition.

Murphy supports several local nonprofits, including CASA Kane County, Big Hearts of Fox Valley and Random Acts Matter through volunteering, sponsorships or by donating his company’s services.

The Charlemagne Award, established in 1968, is a lifetime achievement award given annually to one community member with a distinguished history of service to the city of St. Charles.

The Charlemagne Award is a tribute to the vision of St. Charles’ 16th mayor, CV Amenoff, who wrote the short story, “The Legend of Charlemagne.”

Amenoff’s story personifies the four bronze fox statues on the Main Street Bridge, said to be Charlemagne’s four sons whom he left to guard and guide the city in becoming “a community where men can live, can work, can be educated, can worship and can play.”

The four foxes, like those who receive the award, are said to embody the city’s four-pronged mission statement: “Heritage. Community. Service. Opportunity.”

In years past, the winner was selected in secret by the Chamber of Commerce and revealed during the ceremony. This year, for the first time in the award’s history, community members voted to nominate candidates and select the winner.

Chamber member and Elgin Community College marketing director Ashley Zeman presented the L.E.A.P Award to First American Bank branch manager Daphne Velez. L.E.A.P. stands for Leadership, Excellence, Achievement and Professionalism, and the award is given annually to a Chamber member who has provided exceptional support to other women.

Civic Image Awards were presented at the ceremony to chamber members whose humanitarian efforts, civic initiatives or personal dedication have positively impacted the city and enhanced the community’s image.

Professional consultant, local activist and frequent volunteer Albert “Bo” Smith, as well as founders of local nonprofit Kendall’s Kindness, Jim and Kim Maffia, were honored with Civic Image Awards during the ceremony.

Murphy thanked his fellow nominees, the chamber and past Charlemagne winners in accepting the award.

“This evening is not about me, it’s about all who have given a little extra to make a difference in our community,” Murphy said. “I am here today feeling very humble and honored to have been nominated for this award.”