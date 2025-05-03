Batavia 101 seeks to eliminate half-days, help out parents

(File photo) The Batavia 101 board is seeking to eliminate half-days to make it easier for parents to arrange after-school child care. Pictured, students arrive on the first day of school at Louise White Elementary in Batavia. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@sha)

To lighten the load on parents, Batavia School District 101 is renewing a request to the state to eliminate half-day improvement days.

The district previously went through the process five years ago with the Illinois State Board of Education. The change was deemed necessary after several parents voiced their frustrations that half-days made it difficult to arrange after-school child care. Teachers also argued that a full-day format for improvement days is more productive than the half-day structure.

“We do this because it’s easier for our parents, and half-days are really difficult for child care and we have lot’s of kids unattended at home,” Brad Newkirk, chief academic officer, said during a board meeting. “We also want to make sure we’re providing the best learning environment. This waiver allows us to do it in a full-day increment.”

After holding a public hearing at the April 22 board meeting, the board unanimously approved the measure. The board has now sent their waiver request to the state.

The district argues the productivity of teacher time is increased during a full in-service day rather than breaking learning activities into afternoon sessions.

“It is more convenient for parents to arrange day care for full days rather than numerous early dismissals,” district documents state.

The in-service days are also designed to provide training programs in conjunction with the School Improvement plans for teachers and staff.

Feedback from district employees have found that full-day increments have been more beneficial for their learning and productivity.