Former Geneva man charged with producing sexually explicit videos of a minor

A former Geneva resident was charged with 23 felonies related to video recording a minor while the minor was in the shower, according to police and court records.

Ryan T. Pulice, 41, of the 2600 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago, was charged April 15 with 10 counts each of producing and possessing a moving depiction of sexually explicit visual content of someone under age 18; making an unauthorized video recording of a minor without consent; making an unauthorized video in a residence; and making a recording of a person’s intimate parts, according to the charging documents.

The charges allege that Pulice engaged in recording the minor from July 17, 2014, to Jan. 4, 2025, and saving the 10 recordings in his iCloud account, court records show.

Police arrested Pulice April 17.

According to court documents, Pulice was at a home in the 500 block of South Street, Geneva on Jan. 4, where the minor child known to him was taking a shower with the bathroom door closed.

The minor noticed a shadow under the door. The minor went to look and found a cell phone under the door angled up to record activity inside the bathroom, documents show.

The minor documented the presence of the cell phone, dressed and fled to a parent who was at work, documents show.

The minor and parent confronted Pulice on the phone, who denied recording the minor and said he was taking video of dogs playing outside the bathroom door, documents show.

When Pulice was told they would report the incident to police, he left the house, according to court records.

The most serious charges Pulice faces are the 10 of producing a moving depiction of sexually explicit visual content of someone under age 18, each a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Pulice’s attorney did not return a message seeking comment.

His next court appearance is on May 7.