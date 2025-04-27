New principal coming to St. Charles’ Wredling Middle School

Francesca Favero has been appointed as the next principal of Wredling Middle School in St. Charles, effective July 1, when Principal Tim Loversky is set to retire. (Photos provided by St. Charles School District 303)

Wredling Middle School in St. Charles will have a new principal at the end of this school year, as Principal Tim Loversky is set to retire after leading the school for 12 years.

The St. Charles District 303 School Board appointed Francesca Favero as the next principal of Wredling Middle School, beginning July 1.

“I’m truly honored to step into the role of principal at Wredling Middle School,” Favero said. “Following in the footsteps of Mr. Loversky, whose leadership has left an enduring legacy, is both a privilege and a responsibility I take to heart. I look forward to building on the strong foundation we’ve created together and continuing to support our students, staff, and families with the same passion and dedication that make this community so special.”

Favero is a former middle school math and AVID teacher. She has served as an assistant principal for eight years, the past four at Wredling.

According to a news release from the district, Favero was chosen by a selection process that included collaboration with the entire Wredling community.

“Wredling students, parents, and staff were all extremely impressed throughout the selection process with Francesca’s energy, communication skills, and commitment to supporting the entire school community,” Assistant Superintendent Audra Christenson said in the release. “She’s built a strong connection to the community as assistant principal, and we’re thrilled to welcome her as the school’s next leader.”

Francesca holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Dominican University, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction of math education from National Louis University, and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Concordia University.