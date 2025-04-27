A year after freak accident, Luke Gadomski helps Kaneland to Peterson Prep title

St. Charles North's Brogan Sons (left), Kaneland's Luke Gadomski (center) and St. Charles North's Bryson Boscaljon (right) battle in the 110 Meter Hurdles at Kaneland's Peterson Prep invite on Saturday, April 26,2025 in Maple Park. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

MAPLE PARK — Luke Gadomski doesn’t like to think about what happened at Kaneland’s track during his sophomore season.

On Feb. 29, 2024, Gadomski, who was practicing hurdles in lane four of the homestretch of the track, got his spike caught in a hole while he was slowing down, causing him to fall and break his wrist.

It was an accident that not only sunk his season, but also led to Kaneland shutting down its track for the season, causing meets like the Peterson Prep Invite to be moved to West Aurora for the first time ever.

Nearly 14 months later, Gadomski, now a junior, found himself back in lane four of Kaneland’s track for the 110-meters hurdles race at the 52nd Peterson Prep Invite – this time with a brand new track facing him and an opportunity for him to do his thing.

“I just wanted to put that thought away, because it was a negative thing that happened to me, and just think of it as a perfectly new lane,” Gamodski said. “I just wanted to think of it as a new lane, just a normal race and just do my own thing.”

Gadomski would finish second in both the 110 and 300 hurdles, and finished the meet accumulating a team-high 26 points to help the Knights secure the win in their home meet with 117 points.

“Especially with it being a home meet at Peterson Field, to represent myself and the team at the Peterson Prep meet was really good,” Gadomski said. “Being able to help the team out and score that many points, it means a lot.”

The meet was the first one held on Kaneland’s new track, exactly one year from when the Kaneland School Board approved fully replacing the old track, which was constructed back in 1976.

“It was just a really special feeling,” Knights coach Andy Drendel said. “Thinking about where we were last year at this point, and now we’ve got this facility. I’m just so grateful for our school board, our administration and the community that came together to make this all happen again.”

Kaneland's Carson Kiser runs in the 3200 Meter at Kaneland's Peterson Prep invite on Saturday, April 26,2025 in Maple Park. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Along with Gadomski, the Knights garnered a majority of their points from their distance events. Senior Evan Nosek won the 1,600 in 4:27.23 and freshman Carson Kaiser led a 1-2 finish in the 3,200, crossing the line in 9:23.53 in front of teammate Evan Whildin (9:51.36).

“Our sprints group has been carrying a lot of the points in the first couple of weeks, but it was definitely distance’s turn to shine,” Drendel said. “Our distance crew is really starting to turn it around. They’ve had a couple tough weeks of practice, and they’re starting to figure out how to keep their foot pressed on the pedal.”

Coming in behind the Knights was West Aurora, which took the silver with 79 points. Despite not having some of their best guys at the meet, especially in the distance department, Blackhawks coach Cortney Lamb was extremely pleased with the performance.

“The kids came out and competed hard,” Lamb said. “No matter who’s out there, it’s hard for us to have a bad meet when they come to compete. And this is one of our favorite meets to compete at as well.”

The Blackhawks had four wins on the day. Senior Azuriah Sylvester won the long jump (6.78 meters) and senior Sere Iranloye won the 300 hurdles (39.75). Senior Dionte Shaw was the only athlete on the day to win two individual events, taking the gold in the shot put (17.59 meters) and discus (52.10 meters).

“He does a great job every meet, and he’s someone we can rely on every meet,” Lamb said of Shaw, who’s back with the Blackhawks after spending last season at East Moline. “I know he probably didn’t throw as far as he wanted, but those distances are still awesome. He’s only going to get better as the season progresses.”

Sycamore used a late surge in the meet to take third place with 78 points. The Spartans won the 4x800 relay to start the day, crossing the line in 8:06.71.

A lot of those late points came thanks to senior Dylan Hodges, who won the 400 in 48.93, the ninth-fastest time in the state this season. He also anchored the 4x400 relay with a 48.54 to help the Spartans to a 3:22.04, which broke the meet record and also secured the top time in the state so far this season.

“All I wanted to do in this meet was break 50 in the 400,” Hodges said. “I crossed the finish line and heard everybody gasp. I heard I ran a 48.9 and thought it was crazy. And then the 4x400, coach (Mike) Lambdin told us not to lose to Kaneland. It gave us a lot of motivation and everybody played their part.

“Coach Lambdin’s always told me to let everything work itself out and not rush it. I knew I had to let it do its thing, and it’s finally putting itself together.”

St. Charles North's Nathan McLoughlin goes for Pole Vault meet record at Kaneland's Peterson Prep invite on Saturday, April 26,2025 in Maple Park. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Also claiming an invite record on the day was St. Charles North senior Nathan McLoughlin, who won the pole vault after clearing 4.89 meters (15-6). The North Stars also picked up wins in the 4x100 (43.21) and the 4x200 (1:31.67) to take fourth place on the day.

Geneva took seventh place in the invite with 44 points, finishing behind Neuqua Valley (58 points) and South Elgin (45 points). Their best finish came in the 4x400, finishing second in 3:25.40.

DeKalb and Wheaton Academy tied for eighth place with 41 points. The Barbs’ lone win came in the 200, with Braylen Anderson winning in 22.13. Ian Tanacea (110 hurdles - 15.36), Michael Osieleski (800, 1:59.16) and Griffin Schlenbecker (high jump, 1.97 meters) all took golds for the Warriors.

Yorkville’s Taelor Clements also secured first place in the high jump as the Foxes finished 11th in the standings with 37 points.