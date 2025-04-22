Forest Preserve District of Kane County campgrounds open May 1

Recreational camping opens for the season at the Forest Preserve District of Kane County’s campgrounds on May 1.

The season runs through Oct. 19. Check-in time for all campsites is at 3 p.m. and check-out is at 12 p.m.

Campers can secure their preferred campsite at either Paul Wolff Campground in Elgin or Big Rock Campground in Big Rock online at www.kaneforest.com/camping. Online reservations are required and are open now.

Paul Wolff Campground, located within Burnidge Forest Preserve in Elgin, contains 104 total camp sites. There are 89 improved sites complete with 50/30/20-amp electrical service, water access, parking pads and fire rings. There are 10 primitive sites for tents-only camping; primitive sites do not have electricity. There are also five equestrian camp sites. ADA-accessible camp sites are available upon request.

The surrounding Burnidge Forest Preserve contains more than 700 acres of rolling hills and woodlands along with 9 miles of trails, including a 2.25-mile multi-purpose trail suitable for hiking, biking or equestrian use. There is also a picnic shelter, fishing ponds and a climbing rock. Paul Wolff Campground is located at 38W235 Big Timber Road in Elgin.

Big Rock Campground, located within Big Rock Forest Preserve in Big Rock, contains 109 total camp sites. There are 96 improved campsites with 50/30/20-amp electrical service, water access, parking pads and fire rings. There are nine primitive, tent-only sites without electric access. There are four equestrian sites. There are also ADA-accessible camp sites available upon request.

The surrounding Big Rock Forest Preserve is a 1,100-acre preserve containing several sandy hills that overlook the valley filled with woodlands and crystal clear streams. Fishing is permitted at the campground pond, or Siegler Lake. Kayaking is also permitted on Siegler Lake. There are more than 9 miles of hiking trails suitable for hiking, biking or equestrian use, and two picnic shelters for campers to use. Big Rock Campground is located at 46W499 Granart Rd., in Big Rock. For fishing regulations, visit www.kaneforest.com/location/big-rock-forest-preserve.

Daily fees for the improved camp sites at both campgrounds are $26 for Kane County residents and $41 for non-residents. Primitive camp sites are $18 per day for Kane County residents and $24 for non-residents. Equestrian camp sites are $21 per day for Kane County residents and $31 for non-residents. Dump stations are included with camping, or $15 for single use. Firewood is available for $10 per bundle.

The campgrounds operate on a cashless system, accepting Visa, Mastercard, and Discover credit cards online. Cash or check is accepted for firewood and dump station fees. Online reservations should be booked prior to your arrival.

To book an equestrian site, call the campground hotline at 630-444-1200.