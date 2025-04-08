St. Charles East, Kaneland girls soccer get big wins: Monday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Girls soccer

St. Charles East 9, Hampshire 0 (41 minutes)

At St. Charles East, Sophia Wollenberg (four goals) and Mya Leon (three goals) each recorded their second hat trick of the season as the Saints (8-1) scored eight goals in the first half en route to their eighth consecutive victory. Qori Strotkamp and Liv Richardson also put up goals in the victory.

Kaneland 6, Ottawa 0

At Ottawa, the Knights (4-0, 1-0 Interstate 8) opened up conference play with a dominant shutout victory. Erin Doucette and Sophia Rosati each netted two goals and Alondra Mendoza and Taylor Mills each added a score in the game.

Baseball

Loyola 7, Marmion 6

At Marmion, the Cadets (7-5-1) gave up two runs in the top half of the seventh inning and couldn’t respond in the bottom half. Kevin Schultz led the Cadets on offense with two hits and two RBIs. Michael Lio, Nate Bostrand, Adam Ozsvath and Trajan Storto-Featherston all added RBIs in a four-run fourth inning.

DePaul Prep 4, St. Francis 0

At St. Francis, the Spartans (4-2) only managed two hits in a loss to the Rams.

Boys Lacrosse

Burlington Central 8, Boylan Catholic 6

At Burlington Central, the Rockets (2-1) were led by a five-goal effort from Parker Auxier for their second win of the season.