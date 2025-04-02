Newcomers poised to join St. Charles school board

Unofficial results have two newcomers joining the St. Charles District 303 school board.

Eight candidates were competing for four seats on the school board.

As of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1, incumbents Heidi Fairgrieve and Kate Bell, as well as newcomers Kimberly Rich and Jenna Hancock were in the lead, each with more than 14% of the vote.

Incumbent Thomas Lentz was the next highest vote getter, coming within 1,000 votes of the top four, with newcomers Aaron White, Antonietta Berton-Nicklaus and Elias Palacios trailing by a wide margin.

Kane County Clerk Jack Cunningham said Tuesday evening that the results could change next 15 days, as there were still roughly 1,000 outstanding mail-in ballots still to be counted.

Rich said she is the first member of her family to run for any type of elected position, and even after the votes stopped Tuesday evening, was hesitant to feel assured. But she said she and her family were out gently and cautiously celebrating.

Rich said she thinks what resonated with voters about her was “the fact that I am really looking to improve the overall success of our students...I’m in it for four years, and I care about the success of the district academically, financially and even just the spirit of the district.”

Rich expressed her gratitude for the community for trusting her and said she was honored to represent them and their families, and excited to work collaboratively with the team she hopes to be joining soon.

Fairgrieve said she was very excited with the results while collecting her campaign signs Tuesday evening.

Fairgrieve said she strives to maintain a balance in representing the various community stakeholders, and garnered endorsements from members on both sides of party lines, which is what she thought resonated with voters.

“I absolutely appreciate all of the support that [voters] showed throughout my campaign and through their vote and I’m very thankful,” Fairgrieve said.

Bell said she was really grateful to all the voters who made it out to the polls and moved by the support she received.

“I know that I’m going to continue my commitment to build on our positive trajectory in the district, of more accountability, more transparency and more communication,” Bell said. “I know that we’ll be constantly changing, learning and growing.”

Bell said she wants all families in the district know they can reach out and contact her any time.

Jenna Hancock could not be reached on election night.