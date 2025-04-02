April 01, 2025
Hull in lead over Vitek in race for St. Charles mayor

Unofficial results have Hull 1,400 votes up, with around 1,000 mail-in ballots to be counted in the coming weeks

By David Petesch
Clint Hull (center), candidate for St. Charles Mayor, visits with supporters while awaiting election results at McNally’s Irish Pub on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 in St. Charles.

St. Charles is on pace for a new mayor. According to unofficial results from the Kane County Clerk’s Office, as of 10 p.m. Tuesday challenger Clint Hull is ahead of St. Charles mayor Lora Vitek 4,696 votes to 3,281.

Kane County Clerk Jack Cunningham said Tuesday evening that the results will be finalized over the next 15 days, as there are roughly 1,000 mail-in ballots still to be counted.

Vitek’s campaign touted the city’s debt reduction during her term, while Hull took aim at redevelopment sites like the Charlestowne Mall and former Police Department.

Hull did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

