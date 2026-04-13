City of Ottawa hiring junior laborers for summer park maintenance

The Ottawa Public Works Department is hiring junior laborers for summer employment to maintain parks and public spaces. (Derek Barichello)

The Ottawa Public Works Department is hiring junior laborers for summer employment to maintain parks and public spaces.

Applicants must be at least 17 years old and have a valid government-issued photo ID and social security card.

The positions run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Applications are due by May 1, 2026.

Interested candidates can obtain applications at City Hall, 301 W. Madison St., or download them from www.cityofottawa.org. Completed applications should be submitted by the deadline either in person at City Hall or emailed to hroalson@cityofottawa.org.

For more information, contact Haley Roalson at 815-433-0161, ext. 116, or visit the city website.