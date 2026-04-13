Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

City of Ottawa hiring junior laborers for summer park maintenance

Applications due May 1; positions pay for outdoor work Monday through Friday

Ottawa City Hall

The Ottawa Public Works Department is hiring junior laborers for summer employment to maintain parks and public spaces. (Derek Barichello)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Ottawa Public Works Department is hiring junior laborers for summer employment to maintain parks and public spaces.

Applicants must be at least 17 years old and have a valid government-issued photo ID and social security card.

The positions run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Applications are due by May 1, 2026.

Interested candidates can obtain applications at City Hall, 301 W. Madison St., or download them from www.cityofottawa.org. Completed applications should be submitted by the deadline either in person at City Hall or emailed to hroalson@cityofottawa.org.

For more information, contact Haley Roalson at 815-433-0161, ext. 116, or visit the city website.

OttawaMyWebTimesLocal NewsIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois