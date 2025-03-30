Batavia jewelry shop celebrates 20 years this Saturday

K. Hollis Jewelers, Boutique & Wine Bar is celebrating 20 years of serving Batavia and the surrounding communities with a special anniversary event this Saturday, April 5. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

K. Hollis Jewelers, Boutique & Wine Bar is celebrating 20 years of serving Batavia and surrounding communities with live music, entertainment, contests and discounts during a special anniversary event this Saturday.

Kane County community members are invited to celebrate the jeweler’s anniversary from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 5 at the shop at 2030 Main St. in Batavia.

The event promises a fun-filled day of games, prizes, and drink specials. Guests will be among the first to see K Hollis’ new 100-facet Centurion cut diamond jewelry, among other special surprises.

The grand prize winner of the raffle drawings will receive a two-carat, lab-grown diamond.

“It’s been an incredible 20+ year journey that started as a hobby at my dining room table and blossomed into one of the largest jewelry stores in Northern Illinois” founder and owner Karen Hollis said. “We are so grateful for all the community support, memories, laughs, and tears we’ve been able to share with so many wonderful people. We can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!”

K. Hollis Jewelers owners Karen and Rob Hollis have expanded in the former Pal Joey's restaurant location on Randall Road in Batavia. The store had been located across the street in the Shoppes At Windmill Place shopping center since 2005. The new and bigger location will feature a women's boutique along with an expanded wine bar and event space. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

In addition to the diamond raffle, guests can participate in a Golden Ticket Drawing, in which four attendees will win a gift basket valued at $200.

There will also be a diamond contest at the event, where guests can vote for their favorite diamond designs for a chance to win a Lavish Jewelry Cleaner.

A Bubbly Bar will serve special drinks at the event, with champagne and fresh fruit garnishes.

A DJ will perform in the boutique from 2 to 5 p.m. with music mixed by local singer and entertainer Regina Rice.

K. Hollis will also have 20% discounts on several jewelry cases and boutique fashion racks during the event.

K.Hollis Jewelers Boutique & Wine Bar celebrated the opening of its new location at 2030 Main Street in Batavia on November 11, 2022 alongside the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Batavia Chamber of Commerce and St. Charles Chamber of Commerce. (Provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

K. Hollis Jewelers opened in Batavia in 2005 at 147 S. Randall Road and added “Boutique and Wine Bar” to its name when it moved across the street to its current location in 2022.

Those planning to attend the event should RSVP on the K. Hollis Jewelers website.