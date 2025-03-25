Kaneland picks up wins in baseball, softball, girls soccer: Monday’s Kane County Chronicle roundup

Baseball

Kaneland 9, Aurora Christian 6: Aidan Whildin smacked a three-run home run and Antonio Villanueva drove in a pair of runs as the Knights rallied for a season-opening win. Justin Weissmann struck out four in relief to earn the win for Kaneland (1-0).

Batavia 13, Plainfield South 8: The Bulldogs (1-1) got their first win of season in a high-scoring affair. Darren Barnes and Ryan Rodriguez each went yard, while Keegan Harp finished with two triples and three RBIs.

Marmion 12, Larkin 2 (6 innings): The Cadets (2-1-1) bounced back from their first loss of season with a big win over Larkin. Ethan Flores hit a home run and Emmit Collins had two RBIs to lead the offense, while Nathan Bostrand pitched 4⅓ no-hit innings while striking out 10.

Aurora Central Catholic 15, Walther Christian 1 (4 innings): The Chargers (3-1) were led by Brodie Curry, who went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the offense.

Softball

Kaneland 14, Burlington Central 4 (6 innings): The Knights (2-0) used a seven-run sixth inning to take down the Rockets (0-1), who were playing in their season opener. Brynn Woods drove in three runs to lead the scoring, while Maddie Anderson, Lillyana Crawford and Natalie Naab had two RBIs apiece for Kaneland. Emmerson Falk had two hits and Samantha Sieverding added a pair of RBIs for Central.

Wheaton Warrenville South 7, Aurora Central Catholic 5: The Chargers (4-1) suffered their first loss of the season on the road. Charlotte Brummel and Madalyn Torrance each had a double and two RBIs in the contest.

Girls soccer

Kaneland 2, Aurora Central Catholic 0: A two-goal performance from Erin Doucette helped the Knights (2-0) get the home victory over the Chargers (1-2).

Boys volleyball

St. Charles East 2, Metea Valley 0 (25-23, 25-23): The Saints (1-0) started the season with a win. Brody Warden (11 kills, 4 digs), Adam Sanchez (4 kills, 2 blocks), Zack Heilers (21 assists, 2 digs) and Neil Boghra (5 digs, 2 aces) led the way for the Saints.

St. Charles North 2, West Chicago 0 (25-19, 26-24): The North Stars (1-0) got a two-set victory to help coach Jamie Buhnerkemper to her first win at the helm.