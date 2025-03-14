Man gets 25 years in prison for sexual assault of disabled Marklund resident

Inset of Isaiah Fields in front of Marklund Hyde Center in Geneva. (Inset provided by Kane County State's Attorney's Office / Sandy Bressner file photo)

Kane County Judge John Barsanti sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual assault of a developmentally disabled woman to 25 years in prison, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

Isaiah Fields, 24, now of Batavia – formerly of Chicago – was sentenced Friday, March 14.

In January, Fields made what is known as a “cold plea” – pleading guilty without an agreement with prosecutors or knowing what the sentence would be.

Aggravated criminal sexual assault is a Class X felony, punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Rodgers stated the following facts in court that on or about Aug. 1, 2023 through Sept. 5, 2023, Fields sexually assaulted the victim, who he knew had a severe or profound intellectual disability and was unable to give consent, the release stated.

The victim lived at the Marklund Hyde Center near Geneva, which provides residential and other services to 96 adults with profound developmental disabilities.

It was discovered in April 2024 that the victim, who lived there for 20 years, was nearly fully pregnant, and later gave birth.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation that involved securing multiple buccal swab DNA tests from current and previous male employees, the release stated.

After Fields’ DNA test came back positive, the Sheriff secured a sealed order for his arrest.

“Today’s sentencing holds Isaiah Fields accountable for his heinous actions and the profound harm he caused to a vulnerable individual who was unable to protect themselves,” Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser stated in the release.

“The bravery of the victim’s caregivers, the diligent work of law enforcement, and the efforts of my office ensured that justice was served,” Mosser stated in the release. “This sentence reflects the gravity of his crime, and we remain committed to safeguarding the most vulnerable members of our community from exploitation and harm.”

Rodgers stated in the release that Fields preyed on the woman “because of her physical and intellectual disability.”

“While no sentence can undo the harm caused, today’s outcome ensures that the defendant will be held accountable for his despicable act,” Rodger stated in the release. “It also represents justice for the victim, her family and the Marklund community.”

Rodgers thanked the victim’s family, Victim Advocate Linda Hagemann, Investigator Brooke Minuth of the Kane County Sheriff’s Department and Assistant State’s Attorney Hillary Sadler for their efforts in this case.

“We are satisfied to see justice served, and believe that we can all have a measure of closure to this evil act at long last,” Marklund CEO Gil Fonger said in an emailed statement.

Fields was employed at Marklund Hyde Center in Geneva for a brief time in the summer of 2023 after going through a state-mandated background check, according to Fonger’s statement.

“He had been terminated from his position in just over a month for reasons unrelated to this case,” Fonger’s email stated.

Fonger also extended his thanks to the State’s Attorney’s and Sheriff’s offices in bringing the case to resolution.

In addition to the prison term, Fields must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act, the release stated.

In accordance with Illinois law, Fields must serve at least 85% of the sentence. Fields receives credit for 308 days served in the Kane County jail.