Kane County property transfers: Jan. 29 to Feb. 7, 2025

Batavia

Edward F. Richter to Joshua and Jessica Tooley, Residence at 1028 Viking Court, Batavia, $75,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

Unfailing Love LLC to Williams Holdings LLC, Residence at 1211 Lyon Road, Batavia, $1.11 million, Feb. 5, 2025.

Mark C. Munro to Mark M. and Linda H. Charbonneau, Residence at 122 N. Daniels Drive, Batavia, $565,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

William A. Allen to Matthew Patrick and Emma Elizabeth Karstens, Residence at 1404 Georgetown Drive, Batavia, $305,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

Zachary S. Ruddle to Joel Jimenez and Sarah Durocher, Residence at 16 N. Mallory Ave., Batavia, $382,000, Feb. 5, 2025.

Carole S. Benewich to Katarzyna Burton, Residence at 43 Jericho Lane, Batavia, $265,000, Jan. 31, 2025.

Eric E. Jonas to Ronald Alan Maxedon and Maggie Kent, Residence at 640 Young Ave., Batavia, $512,500, Jan. 31, 2025.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Michael Belke II and Kathryn Belke, Residence at 659 Branson Drive, Batavia, $683,000, Jan. 31, 2025.

Nikole Tripi to Kenneth J. Tripi, Residence at 712 Joslyn Way, Batavia, $450,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

Campton Hills

Shodeen Homes LLC to Philip Wrenn and Marcia J. Horton, Residence at 39W647 Louisa May Alcott Drive, Campton Hills, $940,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

Elburn

Kaneland Properties of Illinois to Schukas Joint Trust, Residence at 1035 Freedom Road, Elburn, $406,500, Jan. 31, 2025.

Rene R. Laria to Jaime B. Peters, Residence at 617 E. Willow St., Elburn, $285,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

Geneva

Jack C. Cross to Johnson Trust, Residence at 0N282 Eldon Drive S, Geneva, $480,000, Feb. 5, 2025.

Sherry Pedersen to Alex Zak and Ann Renee Manikas, Residence at 1150 Lewis Road, Geneva, $460,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Pawela Trust to Noir Holdings LLC, Residence at 16 S. Northampton Drive, Geneva, $416,500, Jan. 31, 2025.

Michael D. Franco to Davidson Trust, Residence at 1704 Radnor Court, Geneva, $510,000, Jan. 31, 2025.

Michael Dziadus to Craig C. and Marcella T. Anderson, Residence at 1769 Fargo Blvd., Geneva, $780,000, Feb. 5, 2025.

Keim Development Ltd. to Glaysher Trust, Residence at 3480 Wild Prairie Lane, Geneva, $867,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

James C. Krumtinger to Kelly Dziadus, Residence at 354 Larsdotter Lane, Geneva, $380,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

Enlightened Wellness Enterprise to Mandala Investment II LLC and Andrew Majxner, Residence at 426 S. Third St., Geneva, $2.1 million, Feb. 7, 2025.

Kernow Properties LLC to Justin and Emily Ranney, Residence at 507 Locust Ave., Geneva, $235,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Cheryl A. Williams to Allan A. Davidson and Denise M. Johnson, Residence at 650 Riverbank Drive, Geneva, $475,000, Feb. 5, 2025.

David Dombrowski to Renee and Charles Emma, Residence at 924 Fargo Blvd., Geneva, $840,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

North Aurora

Dora Rodriguez to Alexander Martinez, Residence at 109 N. Lincolnway, North Aurora, $248,000, Jan. 31, 2025.

Steven J. Henderson to Aaron Bailye, Residence at 111 Briar Lane, North Aurora, $305,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Rachel C. Sulfridge to Jose Ramon and Wanda I. Garcia, Residence at 215 Sussex Court 215, North Aurora, $314,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

John E. Lauderbach to Nick and Margaret Reedy, Residence at 3071 Elleby Court, North Aurora, $635,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

Patrick F. Mitchell to Dale and Echo Christan, Residence at 361 Timber Oaks Drive, North Aurora, $380,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

Grommes Trust to Antoinette M. Klimczak, Residence at 38 S. Juniper Drive, North Aurora, $330,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Mccue Builders Inc. to Douglas J. and Danielle L. Howard, Residence at 418 Mallard Point Drive, North Aurora, $589,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Douglas J. Howard to Phyllis Bentley and Alan Bentley Jr., Residence at 715 Thompson Ave., North Aurora, $389,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

St. Charles

Ryan Blask to Trevor Gregory and Taylor Nicole Komarynsky, Residence at 1003 Charleston Drive, St. Charles, $494,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

David J. Quebbemann to Samal Kurtulus, Residence at 1202 Thoroughbred Circle, St. Charles, $700,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

James E. Butts to John and Maria Gatz, Residence at 1321 Foxglade Court, St. Charles, $455,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

Roberto A. Santos to Alexis Westergren, Residence at 1409 S. Third St., St. Charles, $422,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

Michael L. Kingery to Lori J. and Patricia G. Kitner, Residence at 1724 Waverly Circle, St. Charles, $492,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

Towne and Country Properties LLC to BDG Real Estate Investments LLC, Residence at 317 S. Second St., St. Charles, $575,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

Strata Fund I LLC to Michael Hartung and Rachel Scaman, Residence at 38W449 Bonnie Court, Saint Charles, $500,000, Feb. 5, 2025.

Dargento Trust to Nilesh and Maulik Patel, Residence at 40W310 Lafox Road J-2, St. Charles, $129,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

Doug Fredericksen to Andrulis Trust, Residence at 43W870 N. Sunset Views Drive, St. Charles, $72,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Joannie D. Ruhstorfer to Ramon Torres and Izumi Therrien, Residence at 4N399 Samuel Langhorne Clemens Course, St. Charles, $808,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

Humke Trust to Cammie Humke, Residence at 555 S. Randall Road 103, St. Charles, $189,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Anthony Clark to Tyler and Stacy Schwantes, Residence at 5N638 Hanson Road, St. Charles, $303,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Harold W. Meiners Jr to Alex J. Bradner, Residence at 6N202 Boxwood Lane, St. Charles, $545,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Coyea Sanders to Edna and Mateo Pamittan, Residence at 6N526 Wyoming Ave., St. Charles, $325,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

Hickman Trust to 630 Homes LLC, Residence at 7N374 Whispering Willows St., St. Charles, $315,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

Samantha M. Romano to Susan E. Debartolo, Residence at 922 South Ave., St. Charles, $450,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

South Elgin

Carolyn E. Ward to James A. Franz and Susan J. Nigh, Residence at 1041 Woodcliff Drive, South Elgin, $400,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Gianna Gagliardi, Residence at 202 Kingsport Drive, South Elgin, $348,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

Joseph Ruffolo to Muhammad Salman and Muhammad Arsalan Siddiqui, Residence at 319 Robin Glen Lane, South Elgin, $322,500, Jan. 29, 2025.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Joseph and Jessica Hepner, Residence at 509 Marston St., South Elgin, $480,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Neel Patel and Binal Bhavsar, Residence at 600 Endicott Road, South Elgin, $483,500, Jan. 29, 2025.

Campbell Trust to Jian Zhang and Di Wang, Residence at 743 Lake Ridge Drive, South Elgin, $600,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

Sugar Grove

Brost Builders LLC to Scott G. and Shawn M. Lehman, Residence at 1098 Chestnut Hill Lane, Sugar Grove, $999,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Assad Qasim to Rachel and Jeffrey Sorenson, Residence at 1275 Settlers Blvd. D, Sugar Grove, $268,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Ronald L. Hedgren to Abigail and William Allen, Residence at 334 Mallard Lane, Sugar Grove, $375,000, Feb. 5, 2025.

Danielle M. Hofstetter to Brandon G. and Jean M. Becker, Residence at 42W515 Star Lane, Sugar Grove, $245,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

Carder Trust to John Earl Lauderbach and Ann Lauderbach, Residence at 447 Fairlee Court, Sugar Grove, $1.08 million, Feb. 7, 2025.

Sharon L. Nickels Trust to Dennis L. Nickels Jr., Residence at 4S487 Merrill Road, Sugar Grove, $405,000, Feb. 7, 2025.

John Doherty to Michael Dominic Franco, Residence at 526 Willow St., Sugar Grove, $735,000, Feb. 4, 2025.