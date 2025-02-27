Geneva stabbing suspect makes court appearance, case continued

A man charged in the stabbing deaths of a Geneva woman and her son in a domestic violence incident made a brief appearance Thursday before Kane County Associate Judge Julia Yetter.

Alejandro Cota, 50, of the 2700 block of Emma’s Way, Geneva, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Christina Chavira and her son, Damien, 13, Dec. 26 last year.

As in previous court appearances, Cota was shackled and wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, flanked by his public defender Ron Dolak and a sheriff’s deputy.

State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said the state had made discovery disclosure of evidence to the defense.

In a Feb. 5 filing, prosecutors detailed a list of 27 items of evidence provided to the defense, including complaints, Cota’s and Christina Chavira’s criminal histories, police reports and search warrants, ambulance records, medical records, 911 calls, surveillance videos and crime scene, hospital and autopsy photos.

Cota is next due in court on Wednesday, March 5.

Dolak said his client was in agreement to continue detention in the county jail.