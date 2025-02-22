In Focus: State cheerleading competition was worth the wait

Members of the St. Francis cheerleading team compete in the small team division of the IHSA State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. (Sandy Bressner)

The excitement was contagious.

I had the opportunity to watch 40 teams cheer, jump and do acrobatics on stage at the IHSA state cheerleading championships.

After almost 30 years as a photojournalist, this was the first time I traveled to Bloomington for the event. Why did I wait so long?

The smiles and enthusiasm carried over into my weekend and I’m grateful every day for being able to be a small part of everything.

– Sandy Bressner