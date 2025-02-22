In Focus: State cheerleading competition was worth the wait

The excitement was contagious.
I had the opportunity to watch 40 teams cheer, jump and do acrobatics on stage at the IHSA state cheerleading championships.
After almost 30 years as a photojournalist, this was the first time I traveled to Bloomington for the event. Why did I wait so long?
The smiles and enthusiasm carried over into my weekend and I’m grateful every day for being able to be a small part of everything.
Pictured: Members of the St. Francis cheerleading team compete in the small team division of the IHSA State Finals on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
– Sandy Bressner