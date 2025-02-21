DeKalb woman killed in St. Charles crash Friday

A DeKalb woman was killed Friday after she was thrown from her vehicle in a traffic crash, according to a news release from the St. Charles Police Department.

The St. Charles police and fire departments responded to a crash with injuries at 9:25 a.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Lincoln Highway.

Officers found a 2015 black GMC with heavy front-end damage in the road and a 2024 Kia overturned on the side of the road, according to the release.

A 50-year-old woman from DeKalb was thrown from the Kia and was later pronounced dead, while another occupant in the car, a 48-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and is in critical condition, authorities said.

A 30-year-old woman who was in the GMC was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and was in critical condition. The passengers in that vehicle, a 30-year-old man and an infant, also were taken to Delnor but were OK, according to the release.

The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation. The St. Charles Police Department is encouraging anyone who might have witnessed the crash to call the St. Charles Police Department at 630-377-4435.