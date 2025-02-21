Batavia Schools names new Hoover-Wood Elementary principal

The Batavia School District 101 has named Sean Degman as the next principal of Hoover-Wood Elementary School. Degman stands with his family and the HWS mascot, "Howie the Hawk." (Photo provided by Kimberly Zielke)

The Batavia School District 101 has named Sean Degman as the next principal of Hoover-Wood Elementary School.

Degman currently serves as assistant principal at Carpenter Elementary School in Park Ridge. He is in his fourth year in the position.

The current principal of Hoover-Wood Elementary School, Gina Greenwald, is retiring at the end of the school year after 11 years, according to a news release.

“I feel incredibly grateful to be joining the Hoover-Wood Elementary family and can’t wait to get to know each of you,” Degman said in the release. “My door is always open, and I look forward to learning, growing, and celebrating successes together. Let’s make Hoover-Wood the best place it can be for our students, our staff, and our community.”

Degman’s prior teaching experience includes roles as a first grade teacher and as an instructional coach. Before becoming assistant principal at Carpenter Elementary, he was an assistant principal in Park Ridge.

“My passion has remained the same, helping teachers and students grow,” said Degman in the release. “I believe in the power of collaboration, the importance of relationships, and the impact of a school culture that lifts everyone up.”

