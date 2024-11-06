Hirschauer leads reelection bid for Illinois House District 49

Batavia Democrat Maura Hirschauer is in the lead for her reelection bid to the Illinois General Assembly as unofficial results are in. Hirschauer, who represents Illinois, House District 49 led her GOP opponent Hannah Billinglsey 23,480 to 20,106 at about 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The Associated Press had called the race for Hirschauer.

In a Shaw Local News Network questionnaire, Hirschauer said she ran for office to “to create a safer, healthier and more hopeful future for our constituents.” She is a founding member of Kane and Kendall County chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Hirschauer was first elected to the General Assembly in 2020.