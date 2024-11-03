lululemon shop coming to Geneva Commons

Known for offering a vast color variety in its yoga pants – hot pink, electric blue, garnet red and forest green – athletic wear retailer lululemon plans to open a pop-up store in the Geneva Commons shopping center, according to the company’s social media and a mall executive.

According to its online postings, lululemon will open at 318 Commons Drive, Space 2110, Geneva, but it doesn’t give a date.

“They’re trying for Black Friday or earlier,” Executive Vice President of Geneva Commons Cory Boss said. “lululemon is one of the top retailers in the country. They generate huge sales per square foot. And then coming to the Commons should be an attraction for both them and other top-tier retailers.”

But Boss said he does not have an exact date for the store’s opening.

“It will bring a lot of shopping to that area,” Boss said. “We are real excited about it.”

lululemon’s media spokespersons did not respond to an email seeking information.

According to its website, the Geneva location will be its 14th in Illinois. It has stores in Naperville, Schaumburg, Deer Park, Lake Forest, Northbrook, Oak Brook, Orland Park and five in Chicago.