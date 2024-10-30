Batavia steps closer to getting new pickleball facility

Owners of Pickled!, a proposed indoor pickleball facility in Batavia, are eyeing an early December opening date. (Gary Middendorf)

Pickled!, a proposed indoor pickleball facility in Batavia, is one step closer to approval after Batavia City Council members reviewed plans at their Oct. 29 Committee of the Whole meeting.

Pickled! co-owner Nathan Patrick Taylor presented the plans to convert a vacant unit of the Wind Point Shopping Center into an indoor pickleball facility on the city’s west side.

Pickled! is seeking a conditional use permit to convert the former buybuy BABY storefront at 301 N. Randall Rd., between Kohl’s and Office Max, into the fourth Pickled! location. This would be their largest location, adding to their existing facilities in Wheaton, Woodridge and Channahon.

Taylor detailed plans to renovate the 34,500-square-foot space into a facility with 12 pickleball courts, four sports simulators and six table tennis tables. Plans also call for a members lounge that would serve beer and wine and a small retail shop to sell equipment.

Taylor passed around pickleball equipment during the presentation and told the committee members that their motto is “For players, by players,” and would target new and intermediate players.

The planned hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. Taylor told committee members that their goal is to be open by early December to miss the winter months.

The facility would be available for public use with membership options for exclusive access and rates. Membership fees range from $30 to $80 per month, with different levels of membership granting specific privileges.

Courts would be reserved through the Pickled! app or by telephone. There will also be open play times when reservations are not required.

Pricing would be based on court time, which will cost $12 per hour for members and $24 per hour for non-members. Open play times will cost $5 per session for members and $10 per session for non-members. Rates are subject to increase during peak hours.

Taylor said they would offer group and private lessons as well as host tournaments and private events.

Committee members were receptive to the plans and recommended approval in an unanimous voice vote.

With a positive recommendation from Plan Commission and Committee of the Whole members, the plans will go before City Council for possible final approval at their Nov. 4 meeting.

For more information, visit www.ugotpickled.com.