Batavia middle school placed on hold after empty gun casing found in classroom

Rotolo Middle School in Batavia was placed on temporary hold while authorities investigated an empty gun shell casing found in a classroom. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

A Batavia middle school was placed on hold Tuesday, Oct. 22, after an empty shell casing from a gun was found on the floor of a classroom.

The “hold” Sam Rotolo Middle School restricted student movements but was less severe than a school lockdown, while the school and law enforcement investigated the issue, Batavia Public School District said.

When reached for comment, the school district said all the students in the classroom where the gun casing was found were interviewed about the situation. The district said the investigation determined no active threat towards the students or staff and that there was no indication the gun casing was brought into the classroom intentionally.

Following the investigation, all students returned to their regular class schedule for the rest of the school day.

When reached for comment, the Batavia Police Department said everything about the incident has been wrapped up and no further steps are being taken.

In light of the incident, the district posted on social media about the importance of safe storage of weapons and ammunition in the home. They said properly securing firearms, including spent shell casings, can prevent accidental injuries and prevent kids from getting their hands on the items.