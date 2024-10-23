Haley Burgdorf’s 24-kill night give St. Charles North lone ownership of DuKane Conference with win over Geneva

GENEVA – Haley Burgdorf brought the boom. That’s just what she does.

And with the chance to secure sole possession of the DuKane Conference for St. Charles North with a win over Geneva, she did just that.

The Penn State commit put up 24 kills, a new career high at the high school level, to help the North Stars secure a three-set victory (25-20, 21-25, 25-19) over the Vikings to secure the conference title for themselves for the second straight season.

“She’s just unreal. She’s doing what no other high school player has done before, not that I’ve seen,” North coach Lindsey Hawkins said. “She is controlling both nets and with her swing. She’s just so good all around, and she’s a huge help to the team.”

Eleven of her kills came in the third set, which was the first one that North (25-8, 7-0 DuKane conference) had seen against a conference opponent this season. Five of them came during an 8-2 run the North Stars used at the beginning of the set, which was a lead they would not relinquish.

St. Charles North’s Haley Burgdorf goes up for a kill during a game on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024 at Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

“I just had to realize what they were doing on defense and knowing what I could run that they wouldn’t be ready for,” Burgdorf said. “I shot a lot of two and four balls, but also had a lot of deep corner shots that they were not stopping at all. I just had to mix it up while staying confident in what I’m doing.”

Also having a career night at the net for North was junior Amber Czerniak, who finished the night with eight kills, including four in the final set. Hawkins said that while Burgdorf is usually the one getting the spotlight, Czerniak is the one usually doing the dirty work for the team.

“She really is the unsung hero of the team,” Hawkins said. “We keep her on the service line a lot because she’s lethal back there, and then she’ll usually the one getting touches off the block. She gets overshadowed a lot, but she’s the one doing the dirty work for us.”

The North Stars took a highly-contested first set that saw both teams flipping the lead to start off the set. A 4-0 run gave North a 17-14 lead, which was one they wouldn’t give up as they went on to win the set 25-20.

Geneva (20-15, 5-2) refused to back down, however. The Vikings started out the second set with a 9-4 lead, and they never let the North Stars get within three as they went on to win the set 25-21. The set victory from the Vikings is the only set the North Stars have lost in conference play.

Geneva’s Sam Vanda (left) and Fiona Turnbull (right) go up for a block during a game against St. Charles North on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024 at Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

“We know we can play with these good teams, we’ve just got to work on finishing the game and not letting one error become another,” Geneva coach Lauren Kosecki said. “That second game, we did a real nice job. We set our eyes on the prize and we just kept going. We’ve got to continue to do that throughout the entire match.”

Leading the way for the Vikings was senior Georgetown commit Fiona Turnbull, who finished with nine kills and six blocks. Also turning in a big performance was University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee commit Sam Vanda, who put up eight kills, three aces and two blocks.

“I told Fiona before the game that I needed her to take over at the net and get after it, and she did exactly that,” Kosecki said. “She’s going to be a huge loss for us next year. And Sam also did a real nice job, though she always does. She’s one of our go-to players on the team.”