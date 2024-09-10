Elburn Boy Scouts Troop 7 to celebrate 100 years of scouting

Scouts from Elburn's Boy Scout Troop 7 march in the Memorial Day Parade from Lions Park to Blackberry Township Cemetery. The troop will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a presentation and recognition ceremony from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Community Congregational Church, 100 E. Shannon St., Elburn. (David Petesch)

Elburn Boy Scout Troop 7 will be celebrating its 100th year of scouting from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Community Congregational Church, 100 E. Shannon St., Elburn.

Anyone associated with the troop, past or present, is welcome. All those who have been part of the troop over the years will be honored, and discussions will focus on how to carry that legacy forward, according to a release from the troop.

The event will begin with a Court of Honor to recognize current scouts and their rank achievements, followed by an opportunity for attendees to share memories of their time in the troop, according to the release.

Lunch will be served after the presentation in the Fellowship Hall, according to the release.

To submit photos for the slideshow or RSVP, email Steve Gramley by Friday, Sept. 13, at T7scoutmaster@gmail.com.